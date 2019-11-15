Pamper day at Fife beauty salon for women affected by breast cancer

A special group of Fife ladies are holding a breast cancer pamper day at a Kirkcaldy beauty salon at the end of this month.

And they are looking for local women who have been affected by the disease to take part and enjoy some pampering free of charge.

The event is taking place at Bliss Beauty in the town’s Whytescauseway on November 24 from 10am to 2pm.

One of the organisers, Christian Gibb, said the girls at Bliss have put together a list of bespoke treatments such as massages and facials which are suitable for ladies currently going through treatment.

Christian said there are plenty of spaces available for anyone who would like to come along.

She explained how the event came about: “We are a group of six ladies from all over Fife who met and became friends after joining the ‘Breast Friends’ support group which was run by our lovely breast care nurse Susan Jamieson.

“Over the years we have done many fundraisers for Cancer Research and the Maggie’s Centre, etc including quiz nights and even a calendar girls style calendar!

“Recently we were discussing what else we could do to ‘give back’ and came up with a plan to organise a pamper day for ladies with current and previous diagnoses of breast cancer.”

Christian (42) was diagnosed with breast cancer almost 12 years ago. She underwent a mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy.

She said: “I was so lucky to have a fantastic medical team and to have the support of charities like MacMillan, Maggie’s and Circle of Comfort.

“As a group we feel privileged now to be able to support ladies in a similar position to let them know we care and hopefully put a wee smile on their faces.

“We had never organised anything like this before and needed help and I knew the girls from Bliss had organised lots of charity events so I approached them initially for help and advice but they generously offered to provide the salon and their own time.

“Naturally we jumped at the chance to have their expertise and are very grateful for all they are doing.

“We’ll be there on the day as well for a chat and to serve some refreshments.”

To book contact Bliss Beauty on (01592) 205656.