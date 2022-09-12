Paul Johnson: Family thanks community one year from dad’s disappearance in Fife

The 74-year old dad, husband and grandfather has been the subject of a major missing person investigation in Fife which has involved extensive searches.

One the first anniversary of his disappearance, his family have thanked the community for its support, and revealed how it has helped them try to move forward in the most difficult of circumstances.

Noe they are set to install a bench on the route of one of his favourite walks where people can take a moment to “enjoy some peace and happiness.”

Paul Johnson went missing in St Andrews on September 15, 2021

Mr Johnson, a kind and loving dad, was last seen leaving an address in the town’s Hay Fleming Avenue around 10:00pm o September 15, 2021 to go for a walk.

Around 40 minutes later he was seen by a neighbour in Hepburn Gardens at its junction with Lawhead Road.

After that, he simply vanished.

Paul Johnson pictured wearing the jacket he had when he was reported missing

His family and police have carried out extensive searches, and made regular appeals for people to come forward with any information in a bid to trace him.

Officers have carried out door to door inquiries, and spent time searching areas where he was known to go walking - local golf courses, including the Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park, and the Strathkinness area.

Search and rescue teams, police dogs, and the Air Support Unit have all been deployed, along with searches of Tentsmuir Forest - another area Mr Johnson was known to go.

Twelve months on, his family remain no further forward.

It statement issued to mark the first anniversary of a disappearance described as “completely out of character” they said: “At no point when our wonderful dad, husband and grandad went missing on September 15, 2021 did it cross our minds that a year on we would still be searching for answers.

“We continue to move forward with hope. “They said much of that was down to the “incredible support, friendship and care” they have had from the community - and further afield.”

They added: “We will always be grateful for this.”

One year on, the installation of a bench gives them a place where they can reflect.

They said: “Not knowing what has happened to dad has left us nowhere to go to reflect on the time we had with him.

“We often think of him on our walks around The Dukes Golf Course in St Andrews. This was a regular walk of dad’s, an area he loved for its wildlife and history.

“We are extremely grateful to Ayden and his team at The Dukes as we will soon have somewhere to sit and reflect, a beautiful spot.

“We hope many others will also sit on this bench and enjoy some moments of peace and happiness. “

Over the past year, photos of Mr Johnson have been released by police, and they have been featured in shop windows in St Andrews, and across social media.

Mr Johnson is described as 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.