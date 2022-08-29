News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Plans for four flats in grounds of Kirkcaldy Mosque withdrawn

A bid to build four flats at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque has been halted.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:48 am

Planning permission had been sought for the development from Fife Council.

It was confirmed this week that the application, submitted by Mohammed Naeem, chairman of the mosque’s board, had been withdrawn.

The plan envisaged the flats being built near the old entrance of the ongoing development in Cumbrae Terrace.

The dwellings will be built near the old entrance on Cumbrae Terrace. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Lundin Links fire: Pubic meeting called after town copes with aftermath of devas...

The board wanted to house the Masjid’s two Imams in addition to renting the other two as an additional income for the place of worship.

As a registered charity any income made from renting the properties would have gone towards the completion of the mosque.

Planning permissionFife Council