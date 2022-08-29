Plans for four flats in grounds of Kirkcaldy Mosque withdrawn
A bid to build four flats at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque has been halted.
By Allan Crow
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:48 am
Planning permission had been sought for the development from Fife Council.
It was confirmed this week that the application, submitted by Mohammed Naeem, chairman of the mosque’s board, had been withdrawn.
The plan envisaged the flats being built near the old entrance of the ongoing development in Cumbrae Terrace.
The board wanted to house the Masjid’s two Imams in addition to renting the other two as an additional income for the place of worship.
As a registered charity any income made from renting the properties would have gone towards the completion of the mosque.