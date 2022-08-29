Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission had been sought for the development from Fife Council.

It was confirmed this week that the application, submitted by Mohammed Naeem, chairman of the mosque’s board, had been withdrawn.

The plan envisaged the flats being built near the old entrance of the ongoing development in Cumbrae Terrace.

The dwellings will be built near the old entrance on Cumbrae Terrace. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The board wanted to house the Masjid’s two Imams in addition to renting the other two as an additional income for the place of worship.