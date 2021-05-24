Plans lodged to turn Fife village pub into private home
A pub in a Fife village is set to be turned into a private house.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:47 pm
A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for a formal change of use from pub-restaurant to residential.
It was lodged by owners, Mr & Mrs Munro.
The pub was put up for sale in 2020.
A long established presence in the village, it had a dining room capable of catering for around 24 covers, games room, and a main bar.
The application will be considered by councillors and officers in due course.