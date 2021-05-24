Plans lodged to turn Fife village pub into private home

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for a formal change of use from pub-restaurant to residential.

It was lodged by owners, Mr & Mrs Munro.

The pub was put up for sale in 2020.

Plough Inn, Star

A long established presence in the village, it had a dining room capable of catering for around 24 covers, games room, and a main bar.

The application will be considered by councillors and officers in due course.

