Plans lodged to turn Fife village pub into private home

A pub in a Fife village is set to be turned into a private house.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:47 pm

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for a formal change of use from pub-restaurant to residential.

It was lodged by owners, Mr & Mrs Munro.

The pub was put up for sale in 2020.

Plough Inn, Star

A long established presence in the village, it had a dining room capable of catering for around 24 covers, games room, and a main bar.

The application will be considered by councillors and officers in due course.

