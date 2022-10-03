Platform removal clears way for double tracking on new Fife rail link

Following the successful completion of the first mile in March, and significant progress on the second mile, the removal of the old platforms of the former Cameron Bridge station clears the way for the next stages of track work.

The old platforms adjacent to the Diageo factory were 210 metres in length and made up from masonry and fill materials totalling approximately 5000 tonnes. Their removal was needed to clear the way for the double track railway which will reconnect Leven to the mainline rail network.

The demolished platform material will be retained onsite and used as infill for the new Cameron Bridge station platforms which are being built 200 metres to the east.

The public is being warned to stay out of work areas along the rail line.

Local people are being offered the opportunity to see the final plans for the new Camern Bridge station in advance of them being submitted for planning consideration at a community drop-in from 4pm-7pm today (Monday, October 3) at the Methilhill Bowling Club, Main Street, Methilhill.

A similar event for the new statin at Leven is being held between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, October 4, at Leven Centre, Commercial Road, Leven.

The size and scale of the work to remove the platforms and the plant and machinery now operating on the construction of the Rail link project offer further evidence of the dangers to those who are still using the railway corridor for leisure purposes.

The project team is keen to reiterate the message that local people should not now be using the area for their own safety to avoid coming into contact with engineering trains, railway plant and machinery delivering the work.

Joe Mulvenna, Project Manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link Project said: “The platform demolitions offer further evidence of the progress now being made on the delivery of the project.

“Work is ongoing all across the route and activity is set to ramp-up even further in the coming months and so we are asking people who have previously used the area to walk dogs, for leisure or for exercise to please find an alternative.

“Increased work activity means more vehicle movements and the first-mile section is now a live railway and so very dangerous.

