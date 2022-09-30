Traffic restrictions on busy Fife bridge to remain until next year

A temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) affecting users of the Bawbee Bridge - as it is known locally - was put in place by Fife Council in July so that the first of a range of utility companies could begin to work in sequence to divert their services.

In order to allow further providers to carry out their work, the temporary traffic lights will now remain in place through until January.

With many motorists now accustomed to the current road layout, it was felt that the best option would be to extend the current arrangements until the temporary bridge has been installed - rather than taking a stop/start approach to any roadworks required.

The present traffic management on site will therefore remain, with three-way lights, a southbound closure on Riverside Road and an eastbound closure on Wellesley Road.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth Area Committee convener, commented: "We can’t thank people enough for their patience during the work around the Bawbee Bridge, as preparatory work continues in advance of the main programme.

"I think the approach being taken to extend the traffic order provides some clarity and continuity for all road users – rather than putting up and taking down roadworks in fits and starts which does no-one any favours.

“The current arrangement is working well and keeping this in place is the most efficient way to carry out the work and minimise overall disruption.”