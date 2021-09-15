The dog named Ralph, a two-year-old cockapoo, accidently threw itself over a wall at a viewpoint just off the trail along the coastal path at the popular park, breaking his leg and knocking two of his teeth out.

Sylvia Carstairs, Ralph’s owner, has issued a plea to help find a good samaritan who helped guide her down to her stricken pet and back to the car park as it was her first time visiting the park and was unfamiliar with its pathways.

Ralph injured himself after falling from a wall at Ravenscraig Park last week.

She said: “I’ve never experienced anything so alarming in my life – it all happened so quickly!

"I don’t know if he jumped or fell, but I heard a thud and looked over the wall and Ralph was on the rocks below whining.

"I was trying frantically to get down to him but as it was our first time in the park I didn’t know which way to go.

Sylvia with her dog, Ralph.

"Out of nowhere an older gentleman, maybe in his 70s, helped to guide me down the steep pathways and rocks down to Ralph, he then helped guide us back up to the carpark in the quickest way possible.”

Sylvia rushed Ralph to Wilson & Partners Vets in Cupar where he was treated for his injuries.

"The vets were absolutely amazing. They sedated him then put his broken leg in a cast,” she said.

"The vet said that because Ralph is still young his leg should heal, but if not he may have to get it amputated, he is missing some of his teeth and is very battered and bruised.

"I want to find the gentleman who helped us.

"It was around 11:45am last Friday, and he was wearing a grey cap, a grey jacket, and maybe wore glasses as well.

"I want to thank him personally for what he did as Ralph might not have made it as he was hurt pretty bad, and would have suffered for longer without his help.”

Were you the gentleman who helped Ralph and Sylvia, or do you know him? If so, please email: [email protected].

