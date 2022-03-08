Plea to track down title-winning Fife scouts for a reunion almost 50 years on

In 1967 the recently established 115th Fife (Torbain) Scouts entered the Kirkcaldy District competition for outdoor pursuits & camping - and came last.

The following year two of the survivors, Patrol Leader Charlie "Chic" Orr - pictured third right - and Bill Gilby (left) were determined this wouldn't happen again.

115th Fife (Torbain) Scouts pictured in 1967

In 1968 a new patrol entered and came first, and went on to win the competition three years in a row, culminating in securing the Fife County Flag in 1970.

Now those involved are planning a reunion photo, but need to track down two members.

They want to trace John Simpson - pictured second left - who may have pursued a career in dentistry, and Charlie Orr, who worked for Lothian & Borders Police.

Others in the photo are Andy Wishart (third left), Tom Brown, Ken Gilbert, Scout Leader Ross Kerr, and District Commissioner David Robertson.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Charlie and John, please contact [email protected]

