Police appeal to find boy, 15, missing from Fife home

Stuart Jarvis has been reported missing from his Fife home

Stuart Jarvis, 15, was last seen at his home in Poppy Grove, Leven, around 8.30am on Friday.

He is described as around 4ft 5in tall with short brown hair.

When last seen, Stuart was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey/black jeans and black and white trainers.

Inspector James McGuiness, of Levenmouth Response Policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart and are asking for assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“If you noticed anyone matching this description or have any idea of Stuart’s whereabouts, please get in contact with officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3543 of Friday, 25 June, 2021."

