Michael Irvine has been reported missing from his west Fife home

Michael Irvine, 65, from Oakley, was last seen almost two weeks ago in the Whitefield Road area of Dunfermline around 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 9.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, and of medium build. He has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

Police have appealed for help to trace him. Inspector Carly Marshall of Police Scotland said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Michael or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.”