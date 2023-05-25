Police appeal to trace missing Fife man last seen two weeks ago
Police have launched an appeal for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Michael Irvine, 65, from Oakley, was last seen almost two weeks ago in the Whitefield Road area of Dunfermline around 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 9.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, and of medium build. He has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.
Police have appealed for help to trace him. Inspector Carly Marshall of Police Scotland said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Michael or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.”
Call 101 quoting incident number 1640 of May 22, 2023.