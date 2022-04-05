Police appeal to trace woman reported missing in north-east Fife

Jessica McMurray was reported missing from the north-east of the region on Saturday, April 2.

She is described as white, 5’ 4” tall, of medium build, and with long brown hair.

Contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 0965 of 2/4/2022.

Jessica McMurrray

