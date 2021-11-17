Poor eyesight blamed for road crashes in Fife according to new data

The figures, published by an optician, said the Kingdom reported that 2.41% of road accidents and casualties since 2020 were caused by poor vision.

Aberdeenshire, East Lothian an Renfrewshire were also high up the table for accidents, according to Feel Good Contacts which carried out the research as part of Road Safety Awareness Week.

Sharon Copeland, an expert optician at Feel Good Contacts, said: “Poor eyesight and driving is one of the most dangerous combinations when it comes to road safety.

The research said Fife had more crashes down to poor eyesight than other regions

“It’s essential to take regular care of your vision if you drive, not just for your own safety, but for the safety of others. “

The research analysed the number of reported road accidents and casualties in the UK in the past year, by revealing the percentage of accidents caused by “uncorrected, defective eyesight” across the country.

