Poppy Day: Fife buildings light up red to mark 100 years of remembrance symbol

Poppyscotland is encouraging landmarks, tourist destinations and business properties across Fife to join them.

The charity is calling for mass involvement from schools, universities, council buildings, monuments, statues and other attractions during the period leading up to Remembrance Sunday from October 22 to November 14

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-lights to help Poppyscotland commemorate the centenary of the Poppy.

R&A in St Andrews lit red for a previous Poppyscotland campaign

Previous participants have included the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and Dunfermline Town Hall.

Three million Poppies, which are all handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, began their journey to cities, towns and villages across the country last month, ahead of the 2021 Scottish Poppy Appeal.

To celebrate the 100-year milestone, around half a million special-edition centenary Poppies have also been produced.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is the largest annual charity street collection in Scotland and raises more than £2 million each year.

Dunfermline Town Hall lit red

The money raised from the Poppy Appeal and year-round fundraising enables Poppyscotland to support members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland by providing services in advice, employment, housing, mental health and mobility.

With last year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal being badly impacted by the pandemic, the centenary of the Appeal takes on an even greater significance.

Gordon Michie, head of fndraising and learning, said: “The pandemic halted all our major fundraising events and we had to drastically change the way in which we reached out to the public for donations.

“Despite this we have still provided our vital, life-changing support uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.”He added: “The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years, and we’re eager to hear from other locations that would like to join us in paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community.

“To see the country light up red during the Remembrance period will be even more poignant as, 100 years on, the Poppy Appeal remains as important now as it ever has been.”

