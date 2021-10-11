B&M get go-ahead to demolish Dalgety Bay garden centre to build new store

The discount retailer has won approval from Fife Council to demolish the old Dobbies Centre at Ridge Way, Hillend Industrial Estate, Dalgety Bay - and build a store on the site.

The development will create up to 55 part-time and full-time jobs and will sit next to the Asda superstore which anchors the retail park.

Dobbies closed early in 2020 to focus on its store in nearby Dunfermline.

B&M

A supporting statement from the company said: “The increase in earnings will generate associated wider benefits for the local economy through increased spending power of residents, which in turn will help support other businesses in the locality.

“It will more than offset the loss of jobs following the closure of Dobbies.”

It added: “There is an urgent need to create job opportunities now particularly given the scale of shop closures nationally.”

