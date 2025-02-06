A popular market in St Andrews has revealed a new name for 2025.

Rose and Thistle Market has rebranded as Artisan Market St Andrews. It held its first event under under the new handle last week, and returns for to the Town Hall on Saturday March 1 with monthly markets scheduled throughout the year

A spokesperson said: “While our name has changed, we remain deeply committed to the same values that have made our market a beloved part of the community. We will continue to showcase quality handmade goods, local craftsmanship and provide a friendly, welcoming space for everyone at the Town Hall, St. Andrews.”

The market will continue to support local groups and charitable organisation

The market in St Andrews runs each month (Pic: Pixabay)

“Our community has always been at the heart of our market, and we are proud to continue offering free charity tables for local groups and to donating all of our profits to charity,.” they said. “If you represent a charity or community organisation in need of a space to promote your cause, please get in touch with us. We’d love to help you share your mission with the wider St Andrews community.”

For more information contact [email protected].

In 2024, the market supported CHAS, Fife Folk Museum, Madras High School, Home Start East Fife, Friends of Craigtoun, MND Scotland, McMillan Cancer, SOHTIS (Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland) and Store House St. Andrews.

The market - which brings together local artisans, makers, and crafters in the heart of St Andrews - runs from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Future dates can be found at www.artisanmarketstandrews.com.