Praise for pioneering Kirkcaldy project aiming to make life better for everyone
A community project based in Kirkcaldy town centre which aims to make life better for everyone has won the backing of Provost Jim Leishman.
The region’s civic head paid a visit to the Corra Foundation’s High Street premises to see for himself the work going on.
It is behind Everyone Every Day - the first project of its kind to come to Fife.
The three-month research project is speaking to speaking to groups and individuals who are working together on different neighbourhood projects around the town, or who have ideas they’d love to get off the ground.
It opened its doors last month, and will welcome anyone who wats to drop into its base at 69 High Street, the former Kommandor shop.
Read More
Provost Leishman was joined by Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, plus representatives from local organisations.
He said: “I was eager to come and see for myself what’s happening in Kirkcaldy. I have to say I’m very impressed!
“We all know that the way forward is by having locals front and centre – both individuals and organisations alike – of what’s going on within their communities.
“They’re the ones at the coalface and know exactly what’s happening and what their area needs.”Cllr Cameron added: “We were delighted when the Corra Foundation opened to test the water and see if it could help Kirkcaldy.”
The foundation has already worked with Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed and local woman, Jackie Meek who is creating a group for women at the YM.
Emily Wallace, national programme manager, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to explore the ‘Every One Every Day’ idea with people in Kirkcaldy to see what they think.
“It’s all about neighbourhoods made by everyone, for everyone, and we’d love to bring it here. We’re doing this research though because the whole ethos is that the approach responds to what people want and need locally.’
To find out more, or have ideas you’d like to see come to life, pop into to the shop at 69 High Street until September 4, or email [email protected]
Corra will also be doing family fun days and events all through September in different Kirkcaldy neighbourhoods.