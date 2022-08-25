Praise for pioneering Kirkcaldy project aiming to make life better for everyone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region’s civic head paid a visit to the Corra Foundation’s High Street premises to see for himself the work going on.

It is behind Everyone Every Day - the first project of its kind to come to Fife.

The three-month research project is speaking to speaking to groups and individuals who are working together on different neighbourhood projects around the town, or who have ideas they’d love to get off the ground.

Left to Right - Julie Dickson (Community Manager, Fife Council) Emily Wallace (National Programme Manager, CORRA Foundation), Provost of Fife, Cllr. Jim Leishman, Jackie Meek (Women & Menopause Wellness Fife), Dave Stewart (Kirkcaldy Mens Shed), Kristie O'Keefe, Victoria Aitchison (Women & Menopause Wellness Fife), and Cllr Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy Area Committee Convener

It opened its doors last month, and will welcome anyone who wats to drop into its base at 69 High Street, the former Kommandor shop.

Provost Leishman was joined by Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, plus representatives from local organisations.

He said: “I was eager to come and see for myself what’s happening in Kirkcaldy. I have to say I’m very impressed!

“We all know that the way forward is by having locals front and centre – both individuals and organisations alike – of what’s going on within their communities.

“They’re the ones at the coalface and know exactly what’s happening and what their area needs.”Cllr Cameron added: “We were delighted when the Corra Foundation opened to test the water and see if it could help Kirkcaldy.”

The foundation has already worked with Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed and local woman, Jackie Meek who is creating a group for women at the YM.

Emily Wallace, national programme manager, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to explore the ‘Every One Every Day’ idea with people in Kirkcaldy to see what they think.

“It’s all about neighbourhoods made by everyone, for everyone, and we’d love to bring it here. We’re doing this research though because the whole ethos is that the approach responds to what people want and need locally.’

To find out more, or have ideas you’d like to see come to life, pop into to the shop at 69 High Street until September 4, or email [email protected]