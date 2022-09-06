£11,000 funding boost for Kirkcaldy charity to cover running costs

Relationships Scotland - Couple Counselling Fife got an £11,900 grant from the Bank of Scotland Foundation’s funding programme, .

The charity was founded in 1961 and annually sports around 350 couples.

It offers a confidential counselling service for people who have difficulties and anxieties in their marriage or personal relationships, and it operates across the whole of the Kingdom - and depends upon clients making voluntary donations.

Staff and counsellors at Relationships Scotland - Couple Counselling Fife

With the cost of living crisis impacting on mental health as well as income, the funding will enable RSCCF to continue its delivery of free counselling sessions to those who are not able to make a financial contribution.

Mieke van der Zijpp, manager of RSCCF said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from Bank of Scotland’s Reach Programme.

“This will enable us to deliver counselling to all, regardless of their ability to make a financial contribution.

“We are able to reach out to people who previously wouldn’t access our service, for example single parents, women who have experienced domestic abuse, carers including young carers, people living with autism and people from a disadvantaged socio-economic background. Counselling empowers people to make positive change to their lives.”

Donald MacKechnie, who chairs the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Lloyds Banking Group said, “The cost of living crisis means many charities are struggling with increasing expenditure, at a time when the demand for their services is as great as ever.