£150,000 funding for two Fife cycle projects

Kirkcaldy-based Middleden Mountain Bike trails, and Lochore Meadows Whitewood Mountain Bike trails have been backed as part of an £8million cycling facilities fund launched by the Scottish Government and sportscotland.

It was established to build on the growing interest in cycling by developing a network of accessible facilities to encourage people of all ages to ride bike.

A total of £49,000 went to Lochore Meadows which is already an established destination for enjoying sport and physical activity.

Bike trail at Middleden

The addition of new mountain bike trails will provide even more opportunities to participate.

They will be used for both formal coached sessions and informal sessions for people of all abilities.

A total of £1090,00 went to the Middleden project to build on the success of an existing project. The investment will be used to extend the current trail and build a floodlit mountain bike skills area, extending the hours the facility will be available to the local community.

Maree Todd, Sports Minister, said: “We have seen a record increase in the number of people participating in cycling particularly during these very challenging times.

“It is important we continue to build on the interest in cycling and the positive impact it has on health and wellbeing.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council's community and housing services sub-committee, said: “Both of these projects will bring huge benefits to the local community, not only enhancing the cycling opportunities on offer, but also improving the health and wellbeing of Fifers and visitors.”

