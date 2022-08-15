Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker on stage at Fife venue

The musician and broadcaster is in St Andrews to promote his new book, Good Pop, Bad Pop.
He is on stage at the Younger Hall on Friday (August 19) where he will be joined by Rose Blake, artist and illustrator.
The book finds the Pulp frontman clearing out his loft and taking an inventory of the ephemera that helped to shape his life.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife floods: Roads submerged and trains hit by overnight thunderstorms and torrential rain across Fife
-
2
Fife Council slams couple who painted front door Ukrainian yellow
-
3
Plans lodged to build new homes across three Fife towns
-
4
RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Coastguard called to Inchcolm island rescue
-
5
Jack Vettriano returns to Kirkcaldy Galleries for special exhibition signing
Doors open at 7:20pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.
Hosted by Toppings Books, it is set to be one of the busiest nights in the bookstore’s schedule.
A limited number of special Bring a Friend for £5 places are available.
Jarvis will be signing lots of copies of his book before the event is due to start which will be available in the foyer.
For ticket details and more information, please visit https://www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/st-andrews/jarvis-cocker-on-good-pop-bad-pop/