Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker on stage at Fife venue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician and broadcaster is in St Andrews to promote his new book, Good Pop, Bad Pop.

He is on stage at the Younger Hall on Friday (August 19) where he will be joined by Rose Blake, artist and illustrator.

The book finds the Pulp frontman clearing out his loft and taking an inventory of the ephemera that helped to shape his life.

Jarvis Cocker at T in the Park 2011 (Pic: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 7:20pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.

Hosted by Toppings Books, it is set to be one of the busiest nights in the bookstore’s schedule.

A limited number of special Bring a Friend for £5 places are available.

Jarvis will be signing lots of copies of his book before the event is due to start which will be available in the foyer.