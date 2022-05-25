James Parker unveiled two new pieces at the show held this week.

It was his ninth visit to the Royal Horticultural Society’s event where he was awarded five stars for his trade stand.

James, who lives in Kirkcaldy with his wife Lesley, also saw The Queen take an interest in his artwork as she was chauffeured pat his stand in her new electric buggy, and they were pictured with Dame Judi Dench.

Her Majesty The Queen pauses as she goes past James and his exhibit

His most sought-after work includes ‘DNA of a Dancer’ - a stacked slate spiral sculpture - and at the show he unveiled two new pieces; a six-foot limited edition bronze ‘Pear’ and a mirror polished stainless steel ‘Apple’.

He said: “I was delighted to have been awarded five stars for my trade stand.

“Many months of planning and hard work was involved in getting to Chelsea so to be recognised by the RHS for the quality of my exhibit was really special."

James and Lesley with Dame Judi Dench at their trade stand at Chelsea Flower Show

Born in raised in Dumfries and Galloway, James moved to Kirkcaldy, the home town of his wife who manages marketing and administration in their business.

He began working with stone at an early age when he helped his father repair drystone walls surrounding the family farm. This he believes sparked an interest in stone work.

James creates contemporary bronze, slate, glass and stainless steel sculpture for the home, garden and public spaces.

James with his award next to his newly unveiled mirror polished stainless steel ‘Apple’