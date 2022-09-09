Queen Elizabeth: This is where you can sign books of condolence in Fife
Books of condolence have opened across Fife following the death of The Queen.
Fife Council has also said people can leave floral tributes at their nearest war memorial as the nation enters into a period of mourning.
News of the death of the Monarch at the age of 96, was announced by Buckingham Palace last night. She passed away at Balmoral.
Flags will be flown at half-mast on all Council buildings from the period of notification until after the funeral.
Books of condolence are now available for the public to sign at the following locations.
Books of condolence will also be available for the public to sign later today (Friday 9th September) at the following locations:
Anstruther - Waid Academy
Cowdenbeath - Brunton House
Cupar - County Buildings
Dunfermline - City Chambers
Glenrothes - Fife House
Inverkeithing Civic Centre
Kirkcaldy - Town House
Leven - Local Office
Methil - Local Office
St Andrews - Victory Memorial Hall
All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11:00am - 2:00pm Monday to Friday.
All courts across Fife are closed today.
A statement from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned tonight of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"We mourn the loss of our Monarch and, as a mark of respect, all courts and tribunals in Scotland will be adjourned on Friday, September 9, following the conclusion of any essential business.
"Flags will be lowered at Scottish Courts and Tribunals buildings and the Lord President has sent condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the judiciary in Scotland.”
The majority of court and tribunal business will continue operating from Monday.