Fife Council has also said people can leave floral tributes at their nearest war memorial as the nation enters into a period of mourning.

News of the death of the Monarch at the age of 96, was announced by Buckingham Palace last night. She passed away at Balmoral.

Flags will be flown at half-mast on all Council buildings from the period of notification until after the funeral.

Books of condolence are now available for the public to sign at the following locations.

Anstruther - Waid Academy

Cowdenbeath - Brunton House

Cupar - County Buildings

Dunfermline - City Chambers

Glenrothes - Fife House

Inverkeithing Civic Centre

Kirkcaldy - Town House

Leven - Local Office

Methil - Local Office

St Andrews - Victory Memorial Hall

All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11:00am - 2:00pm Monday to Friday.

All courts across Fife are closed today.

A statement from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned tonight of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We mourn the loss of our Monarch and, as a mark of respect, all courts and tribunals in Scotland will be adjourned on Friday, September 9, following the conclusion of any essential business.

"Flags will be lowered at Scottish Courts and Tribunals buildings and the Lord President has sent condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the judiciary in Scotland.”