Queen’s 70th anniversary: How Fife announced her ascension to the throne

Several thousands citizens gathered at the police headquarters on St Brycedale Road on Monday forenoon to listen to the formal announcement which followed the death of King George VI.

The Fife Free Press described it as “a simple yet impressive ceremony” which featured 1500 scholars - pupils of Kirkcaldy High and Dunnikier Schools - as well as dignitaries and members of the public.

Interestingly, women formed the major proportion of the crowd as they did for the memorial services held on the day the King was laid to rest.

The notice in the Fife Free Press announcing services to mark the death of King George VI

They started to gather half an hour before the announcement was due to be made on a day when the sun shone brightly.

A dais had been placed at the gateway leading to the main entrance of the police headquarters. It was draped in black and purple.

The proclamation was announced by Provost James Young, and the band played God Save The Queen.

Crowds gather outside police headquarters in Kirkcaldy to hear the proclamation

It was, said the Press, “an impressive moment as men, women and children from every walk of life joined in” adding: “The ceremony concluded with Major Kigsland calling for three cheers for The Queen and these were heartily accorded.”

The landmark ceremonies - The Queen’s ascension, and the funeral of her father - dominated civic life

On the day of his funeral, it was quite impossible for everyone to attend the memorial services held throughout Fife, and people paused for a moment to “render thanks for a good King.”

The notice in the Fife Free Press announcing plans for the proclamation of The Queen's ascension to the throne

Noted the Press: “At two o’clock as the cortege approached St George’s Chapel, the two minutes silence was observed, and, for that space of time, the ordinary people remembered before carrying on once more with the daily tasks.”

Kirkcaldy’s main service was held in the Old Kirk and the pews were packed.

Many citizens took up positions at vantage points at the Council Chambers to watch the procession led by three police officers.

The Burgh Halberdier followed, the halberd draped in black.

The Fife Free :Press coverage of the death of King George VI

It was followed by Provost Young and a full mustering of Magistrates and Town Council in their robes of office

The pulpit was draped in black.

Similar gatherings were held in Kinghorn, Burntisland and St Serf’s in Dysart.

And, for some, the funeral of King George was the very first time they had watched television.

This new form of communication didn’t reach Scotland until March 1952, and desperate efforts were made by the GPO and the BBC to provide a service to Scottish licence holders.

It was announced that while the attempt would be made to televise the service via the Kirk O’Shotts transmitter, no guarantee could be given that satisfactory reception would be available.

Between 30 and 40 sets were delivered over the days leading up to the funeral, and judging from the lack of frantic telephone calls, it would appear that reception was good in each instance.

One Press reporter visited a local radio dealer’s premises where he had ten sets working from one aerial.

Crowds of people stood outside and inside during the service to see the first broadcast, and even more congregated after lunch for the final scenes from Windsor.

They maintained a dignified, solemn silence throughout.

