Queen’s death: Fife churches open for quiet contemplation and prayer

Churches across Fife are opening their doors for prayers for The Queen.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:37 pm

A number of places of worship also livestreamed today’s Service of Thanksgiving which was held at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Flowers continue to be laid at war memories across Fife as people pay their respects following the death of the 96-year old Monarch.

In Kirkcaldy, Torbain Church will be open on Tuesday between 2:00pm and 3:00pm for anyone who wishes to reflect, pray, sit in a quiet space and sign the Book of Condolence.

Flowers laid at Kirkcaldy War Memorial

On Thursday, Templehall Church Building will follow suit at the same times.

St Margaret’s in Glenrothes will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm or a quiet moment of reflection - with many others also open.

Fifers can leave flowers at their nearest war memorial.

Flags continue to fly at half-mast on all Council buildings from the period of notification until after the funeral, as well as bowling and golf clubs and other buildings.

Books of condolence can be signed at:

Anstruther - Waid Academy

Cowdenbeath - Brunton House

Cupar - County Buildings

Dunfermline - City Chambers

Glenrothes - Fife House

Inverkeithing Civic Centre

Kirkcaldy - Town House

Leven - Local Office

Methil - Local Office

St Andrews - Victory Memorial Hall

All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11:00am - 2:00pm

