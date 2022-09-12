Queen’s death: Fife churches open for quiet contemplation and prayer
Churches across Fife are opening their doors for prayers for The Queen.
A number of places of worship also livestreamed today’s Service of Thanksgiving which was held at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Flowers continue to be laid at war memories across Fife as people pay their respects following the death of the 96-year old Monarch.
In Kirkcaldy, Torbain Church will be open on Tuesday between 2:00pm and 3:00pm for anyone who wishes to reflect, pray, sit in a quiet space and sign the Book of Condolence.
On Thursday, Templehall Church Building will follow suit at the same times.
St Margaret’s in Glenrothes will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm or a quiet moment of reflection - with many others also open.
Fifers can leave flowers at their nearest war memorial.
Flags continue to fly at half-mast on all Council buildings from the period of notification until after the funeral, as well as bowling and golf clubs and other buildings.
Books of condolence can be signed at:
Anstruther - Waid Academy
Cowdenbeath - Brunton House
Cupar - County Buildings
Dunfermline - City Chambers
Glenrothes - Fife House
Inverkeithing Civic Centre
Kirkcaldy - Town House
Leven - Local Office
Methil - Local Office
St Andrews - Victory Memorial Hall
All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11:00am - 2:00pm Mond