Queen’s death: Muslims in Fife and Edinburgh pay tribute to Queen

A special remembrance service was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Fife and Edinburgh and held at Limekilns Parish Church.

They were joined by guests including Provost of Fife, Councillor Jim Leishman, and David Torrance MSP for Kirkcaldy.

Fife councillors Lynn Wardlaw and David Barret attendees along with embers of the public.

The service held in Fife this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exhibition showcased photographs of the Monarch who passed away last week at the age of 96.

Guests also had the chance to sign a book of condolences and were also presented with books from the community as gifts.

His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Caliph (Spiritual Leader) of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

“Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.”

Usman Saeed, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Edinburgh & Fife said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II symbolised unity, tradition, heritage and continuity – she was an abiding presence in all of our lives. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

“Our hope is that her rich legacy will continue through the work of her son King Charles III and we wish him strength. As Muslims, we express our abiding loyalty to King and country. God Save the King.”