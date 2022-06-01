Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Church bells set to ring to mark Fife town’s celebration event

And the bells of two churches will ring out as the event at Haugh Park gets underway.

It’s the latest event to be unveiled across Fife for this weekend’s celebrations.

Mairi Lumsden has led an army of volunteers to plan the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events take place this weekend.

She said: “The picnic will give people the opportunity to come together as a community.

“We are inviting all to come and enjoy the day, and you can dress up as princes, princesses, kings and queens - there may even be spot prizes on the day!”

There will be live music at the bandstand, including a performance from the Cupar Amateur Musical Society, fashion displays and a ‘Great Cake And Bake’ competition.

Fife’s Lord Lieutenant will also make a visit.

Bill Pagan, who chairs the town’s Development Trust, says: "This such an imaginative programme, with fun for all.“

"It is so appropriate that the bells of Cupar Old and St John's Churches will ring out to announce the beginning of the picnic."

That will happen at 11:00:00am and the event will run until 5:00pm.

The event is free thanks to support from the town’s businesses and organisations.

Any surplus funds from the event – including monies raised from sales of any cakes and plants on the day – will go towards a new Community Fund overseen by Cupar Development Trust that will help to support community events and initiatives ongoing.