From street parties to beacons, the region will join national celebrations to mark the unique occasion of Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne.

The list of events – big and small – has grown considerably over the last two weeks, and will bring colour and spectacle to many streets and venues between June 2 and 5.

And the Lang Toun is more than playing its part.

Fifers across the Kingdom will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style. Pic: Pixabay.

A group of neighbours in Oriel Crescent have come together to organise a street party on Saturday – an event typical of the celebrations across communities.

It takes place on Saturday when the street will be partially closed to vehicles while neighbours enjoy a barbecue.

Locals are also invited along to a street party and fun day on Friday, June 3, organised by Kirkcaldy Salvation Army and staff at Hayfield Community Centre.

The Queen on a visit to Scotland

There will be various activities around a 1950s theme – including a sing-along, photo booth, memorabilia, live music, fancy dress competition, and a remembrance tree.

And for children, there will be a bouncy castle, face and hand painting, a chance to play 1950s games, crafts, a sweet shop from that era, picture puzzle trail and their own fancy dress competition with prizes to win.

In the town centre, Fife Department Store – formally Debenhams - on the High Street will be hosting a two day event.

Running on Friday and Saturday, it will boast a rodeo bull, bouncy castle and stalls, with all money raised going to the Cottage Family Centre.

Also in Kirkcaldy, the community and congregation have come together and have arranged an afternoon at Bennochy Parish Church.

Unique decorations have been made by members of the congregation, and pupils from Balwearie High School, which are being displayed in and around the church.

On Thursday at 2:00pm, there will be tea and cakes, a piper, Bennochy Community Choir performance, and a tree planting ceremony planted by Elizabeth Martin, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Residents in Kirkcaldy’s Raith Manor Nursing Home are hosting a summer fete this Sunday from midday until 3:00pm, to raise money for the home’s fund as well as celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

Some of the many fun activities put on include, high teas, face painting, a visit from Scottish Fire & Rescue Service with a fire engine, ice cream van, singers, bouncy castles, and a performance from a local dance school.

Leslie Baptist Church is hosting a Sunday afternoon tea to mark the occasion, and the conclusion of phase one of its renovations.

At Silverburn Park in Leven on Saturday there is a fun-filled platinum jubilee celebration picnic from midday to 4:00pm hosted by the Rotary Club of Leven and Friends of Silverburn Park.

And in Cupar there is a picnic in the park planned for Haugh Park.

Beacons will also be lit across Fife.

They will light up the night skies around 9:45pm on Thursday.

Locations include on Limekilns Pier – hosted by the 81st Fife (1st Broomhall) Sea Scout Group, with music, a barbecue and other events from 6:30pm. – as well as even Promenade, Largo beach, Kingskettle, Colessie, St Monans, Pittenweem West Braes and Elie Harbour.

People celebrating their own landmark 70th birthdays and wedding anniversaries will be among guests at an event in Dunfermline.