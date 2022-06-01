Jim and Isobel Neilson. and their neighbour Fay Chung, have invited the whole street to come and take part in the celebrations marking the Queen’s long reign.

Starting at midday this Saturday, the event will see the street being partially closed to vehicles while neighbours party with music, drinks, barbecue, and pizza.

Neighbours Isobel, Jim, and Fay, have organised the street party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Jim said: “We’ve invited the whole crescent to come and join us to have a party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"There will be music from the 40s, 50s, and 60s, which is the Queen’s era, as well as all different kinds of food prepared by everyone in the street, as well as Union Jack bunting.

"We’ve already had a fantastic response from our neighbours and we’re expecting more people to get in touch as we near the actual day.

"We wanted to mark the occasion just to celebrate the Queen, as a mark of respect and a show of support from all of us here in Oriel Crescent.”

Jim said that he and his wife Isobel have a great affection for the Queen as they were both involved with the Beavers and the Cub Scouts.

"Isobel was a Beaver Leader and I was Cub Scout Master for a while, and part of the Beaver and Cub Scout Promise is to uphold our values, to do our duty to the Queen.”

Fay said: “I’ve always celebrated royal events like the recent wedding, and as I’ve only been in the street for around two years I thought that this would be a great way to bring everyone together.

"Everyone who stays in the crescent is so friendly and nice, so the street party will give them all a chance to celebrate something special.

"There are a few people who can’t make it due to being quite elderly, but I think at least half of the street should come.