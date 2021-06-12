Rangers’ fans lay wreath at Ibrox Disaster memorial at start of cycle fundraiser
A group of Rangers fans have set off on a cycle marathon to raise for a grave restoration fund - after smashing their target even before setting out.
The group, from Coatbridge, left Markinch in Fife at 7:00am this morning after laying a wreath at the memorial to the five local lads who died in the Ibrox Disaster in 1971.
The eight cyclists are en route to their destination of Ibrox Park, some 72 miles away.
The funds raiser will go towards The Founders Trail grave restoration fund, which is used to make sure the graves of the club’s founders are kept pristine.
The group set a target of £1000, but their fund is now over £4000 with donations still coming in.
David Campbell one of those taking part, said he was unaware of the story of the five boys from Markinch until he watched a BBC documentary about the disaster earlier this year.
