Rangers’ fans lay wreath at Ibrox Disaster memorial at start of cycle fundraiser

A group of Rangers fans have set off on a cycle marathon to raise for a grave restoration fund - after smashing their target even before setting out.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 8:01 am
Updated Saturday, 12th June 2021, 8:03 am

The group, from Coatbridge, left Markinch in Fife at 7:00am this morning after laying a wreath at the memorial to the five local lads who died in the Ibrox Disaster in 1971.

The eight cyclists are en route to their destination of Ibrox Park, some 72 miles away.

The funds raiser will go towards The Founders Trail grave restoration fund, which is used to make sure the graves of the club’s founders are kept pristine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eight Rangers fans set off from the Markinch Ibrox Disaster memorial on a fundraising cycle (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The group set a target of £1000, but their fund is now over £4000 with donations still coming in.

Read More

Read More
COVID in Fife: Physical distancing rule lifted for hospital visits

David Campbell one of those taking part, said he was unaware of the story of the five boys from Markinch until he watched a BBC documentary about the disaster earlier this year.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3uNa1mL.

The memorial to the five Markinch boys who died in the Ibrox Disaster (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

The cyclists begin their 72-mile fundraising journey (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
RangersDavid CampbellFife