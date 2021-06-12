The group, from Coatbridge, left Markinch in Fife at 7:00am this morning after laying a wreath at the memorial to the five local lads who died in the Ibrox Disaster in 1971.

The eight cyclists are en route to their destination of Ibrox Park, some 72 miles away.

The funds raiser will go towards The Founders Trail grave restoration fund, which is used to make sure the graves of the club’s founders are kept pristine.

Eight Rangers fans set off from the Markinch Ibrox Disaster memorial on a fundraising cycle (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The group set a target of £1000, but their fund is now over £4000 with donations still coming in.

David Campbell one of those taking part, said he was unaware of the story of the five boys from Markinch until he watched a BBC documentary about the disaster earlier this year.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3uNa1mL.

The memorial to the five Markinch boys who died in the Ibrox Disaster (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

