Rare chance to see artefacts from Fife’s world renowned linoleum industry

The wraps are coming off OnFife’s renowned linoleum collection.

And visitors will be able to see a rich array of rarely seen photographs, pattern books and catalogues, as well as samples.

The tours take at the Collections Centre in Glenrothes form part of a £115,000 initiative that is seeking to engage people with OnFife’s linoleum collection.

M Nairn & Co Linoleum Works - Kirkcaldy. Making parquet linoleum

The Flooring the World project – backed by the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund – is also encouraging people to come forward with work-related artefacts.

Staff will guide visitors round so they can appreciate a remarkable array of linoleum-related artefacts – most of which have never been publicly displayed.

All of the objects are associated with the factories in Kirkcaldy, Falkland and Newburgh that built the county’s reputation as a world-leading centre for linoleum production.

The Lang Toun became the world’s capital for linoleum thanks Michael Nairn’s vision.

Nairn’s Ladies Hockey Club, pictured at Priory Park in Kirkcaldy, in 1955-56 season.

He realised that floor cloth was a growing market, and set up Scotland's first factory of its type in his home town in 1847.

Tours will also highlight objects that people have donated since the launch of the initiative earlier this year. Among them are a handful of items gifted by workers and their families.

Also included will be linoleum marquetry pictures, banners carried by workers on summer excursions and a delightful artwork created by renowned sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi to display promotional materials.

The sculpture is part of an archive gifted by Kirkcaldy’s sole remaining linoleum producer, Forbo, which took over the town’s earliest floor covering manufacturer, Michael Nairn & Co, in 1985.

The tours, which take place on October 11, will include a brief introduction to OnFife’s wider collection of more than 230,000 cultural and historical objects.

Lily Barnes, project engagement curator, said: “Linoleum manufacturing is central to the heritage of so many people in Fife – we can't wait to share with visitors some of the remarkable objects that make up this invaluable collection.”