Record number of scholarships to help Fife College students

This year 148 students - up 40 on last year - received a Russell Trust Scholarship, funded by the Russell Trust and the foundation.

They ranged from £50 to £500, and helped students to buy equipment and resources to help them progress in their studies.

One of the 148 scholarship winners is English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student Sherwan Alomar.

Scholarship winners Sherwan Alomar and Samantha Donaldson

Sherwan has had a challenging few years.

He left war torn Syria, his native country, to move to Scotland three years ago.

Now he is on course to achieve his ESOL Level 5 qualification and has a 100% attendance for his course.

Sherwan, who lives in Leven, said: “I feel very happy that I was selected for this award, this means a lot to me. I will buy a printer, a laptop that has high specifications and a dictionary.

“The award will also help me focus on my studies and continue my dream to obtain a degree from a university in Scotland and get a good job.”

Samantha Donaldson, HNC media and communication student from Dunfermline, is another of this year’s delighted scholarship winners.

She said: “Having my efforts recognised is an amazing feeling, and it really means a lot to me.

“I plan on spending the money on either a new camera, or a laptop supporting better editing software.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship co-ordinator, said: “Hearing the stories of Sherwan and Samantha, and knowing how much of a boost their scholarship awards have given them is truly heart-warming.”

