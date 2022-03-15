Refugees: Fife is home to 150 people fleeing war or persecution as it opens doors to Ukraine

The Government has launched a new sponsorship scheme, which will let ordinary people, charities and businesses provide a safe space for Ukrainians who do not have family ties in the UK.

Home Office data shows Fife communities have already welcomed 145 refugees as part of other resettlement schemes since 2014, including seven who arrived last year.

A child greets from the window of a bus after crossing the Ukrainian border with Poland at the Medyka border crossing. (Pic: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The figures show 138 were accommodated via the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, which was established in 2014 to provide sanctuary to Syrian refugees.

After resettling more than 20,000 refugees in local authority areas across the country, the VPRS was replaced in February 2021 by the UK Resettlement Scheme, which has so far provided seven people with a home in Fife.

Separate figures show asylum applications in the UK increased by 63% to 48,540 in 2021 – the highest number in almost two decades.

Fife was home to at least one asylum seeker – someone seeking sanctuary while applying for the right to be recognised as a refugee – in December.

While awaiting a decision, asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as Section 95 support.

Around 54,700 asylum seekers across the UK were receiving Section 95 support at the end of last year, including the person represented in the figures for Fife.

