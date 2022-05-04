Refurbishment and expansion planned for Fife leisure centre

Fife Sport And Leisure Trust is set to carry out the work at Cupar Leisure Centre.

Work stars on Monday and is scheduled to last one week.

Following Covid, and the need for social distancing, the centre’s staff created an additional gym space in one of the squash courts.

Cupar Leisure Centre

This will now be made into a permanent circuit gym to complement the existing gym area.

The move will see additional Technogym equipment installed in the main gym and the new circuit gym will have a a free body area with a range of light dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells, rowing machines, HIIT bike, weight benches and other kit.

The space will be painted and fitted out with rubber matting and mirrors.

Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager for the trust, said: “The move to expand the gym had come about because of previous Covid health and safety requirements.

“Thanks to customer feedback and our own customer survey, we are pleased to be giving customers more variety and workout space.

“The new gym layout will double Cupar’s gym space and allow the option of free body and light-free weight movements as well as the introduction of some new equipment.”

The main gym will remain open during the works which are scheduled to take one week.

