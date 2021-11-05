Kyle Page (25), who is a full-time artist, was asked to paint the tribute after his neighbour fell in love with his work after previously purchasing a drawing of Rangers Football Club’s home ground Ibrox.

Kyle specialises in detailed hand drawn portraits of people's pets and loved ones with each drawing taking many hours to complete.

Kyle in front of his Remembrance Sunday garage door.

He said: “I’ve been selling my art for the last five years after a drawing that I did of mixed martial artist Conor McGregor went viral after I posted it on Facebook.

"I’ve always been quite good at drawing and I’m going to branch out to try my hand at paintings in the near future.

"Both my dad and grandad are talented artists so I think my skills have come from them.”

One of Kyle's highly detailed drawings of a cat.

Kyle’s drawings are so in demand he is fully booked until February next year, with the festive period being one of his busiest times.

"I get a lot of requests for drawings of people’s pets and loved ones who have passed away – I’ve had to stop taking commissions as I’m fully booked!

"I can only draw maybe one or two portraits a week as they take so long to do given the amount of detail that goes into them. An A4 sized drawing can take over 20 hours to create.

Another intricate drawing of a lady and her dog.

"I’m extremely busy at Christmas time as people want to buy my art as presents for their families.”

After sharing his Remembrance Sunday painting on social media, Kyle said he has been commissioned for a similar project at the start of next year.

"Someone from Bo’ness saw my ‘Lest We Forget’ artwork, and wants me to paint something similar on their garage door.

"The plan for this tribute is to commemorate all of the animals that died during the First World War as it is estimated that over 10,000,000 of them perished

