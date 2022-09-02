Results of consultation on location of East Neuk Skatepark to be revealed at public meeting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public consultation on possible sites at Bankie Park, Dreelside Park, Mayview Park, Silverdykes and Waid Academy in Anstruther and West Braes in Pittenweem took place earlier this year, and the Anstruther Skatepark Group is now ready to present its findings on the preferred location following feedback and views gathered from the local community.

After the skatepark group publishes the results of its consultation exercise on Monday, the next steps can be agreed. Everyone with an interest in the project is encouraged to attend the presentation which takes place at the East Neuk Centre at 7.30pm.

Anstruther Skatepark group members have been active in fundraising and making sure that neighbouring communities have had as much chance as possible over the last few months to have their say.

Members of the Anstruther Skatepark Group have been working hard to turn their idea of an East Neuk Skatepark into reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray Scott, from the Anstruther Skatepark Group said, “Our young people have been working tremendously hard over the last couple of years to get this project off the ground. They have been involved in all aspects of the project from carrying out research into eco-friendly skatepark design, applying for funding, and have regularly engaged with the community by hosting events and presenting their ideas to local community groups.

“The group have now been diligent in making sure they involve the whole community in finding a suitable location by conducting a wider community survey to gather feedback to shape future plans and meeting with the public to inform on the project’s successes so far.”

The proposed skatepark, though, has been the subject of some controversy, with the Keep Bankie Park Green (KBPG) group claiming Anstruther Skatepark Group had already identified its preferred location even before the consultation began, citing an application for funding to Sportscotland in March which stated Bankie Park as the location.

The group will present its findings at a public meeting in the East Neuk Centre.

That resulted in a series of unpleasant exchanges on social media, prompting Andy Peddie, chairman of Anstruther, Cellardyke and Kilrenny Community Council, to get involved and appeal for calm.

He called on both sides to debate the issue without the “unpleasant social media chatter and half truths”. Mr Peddie also pointed out that the application to Sportscotland did not necessarily mean Bankie Park would be the chosen location as it could still be changed at a later date.

Fife Council allocated a funding contribution to the project after it was agreed at North East Fife Area Committee in March. Anstruther Skatepark Group has already secured 30 per cent of its overall budget to date and has ongoing applications for significant funding with Sportscotland and Fife Environment Trust.