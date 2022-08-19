Rothes Juniors FC host community fun day to celebrate 25th anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun-packed day, which includes a mini football tournament in the morning, and then an afternoon of games, music and challenges, takes place at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes on Sunday, August 28.

It promises to be a day with something for everyone.

Rothes Juniors was set up as a registered charity with the aim of ensureing that every child who wants to play football gets the opportunity to do so, no matter their ability.

A packed programme has been l9ined up for the fun day.

The club also donates to various charities and ensures that its players not only develop on the pitch but also off it.

It’s a philsophy that has earned the club great respect in the community.

And to emphasise those community links, the Rothes Juniors are now inviting everyone to join in their celebrations at the fun day.

The Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes is the venue for Rothes Juniors' community fun day.

The day opens at 9am with the start of a mini football tournament featuring six teams of mised age group players from Rothes Juniors.

The tournament should conclude around noon, and then there’s an afternoon of enterainment lined up right through until 5pm.

There will be inflatables, games and stalls to enjoy, along with live music and a DJ helping to create a lively atmosphere.

There are football-related features, such as beat the goalie and soak the coach, and the club’s coaches will also be staging a fancy dress parade – that should be worth seeing!

The afternoon will also include a kids’ sports day, an animal farm and face painting.

Charities will benefit, with support being provided to a Ukraine appeal, the opportunity to donate old football kit, and a donations table for the Glenrothes Foodbank.

Representatives of the Army and the Scouts are expected to be in attendance.

Free refreshements will be on offer, while there will also be the opportunity to purchase burgers and ice cream.

And, of course, there will be a fundraising raffle, with some great prizes.