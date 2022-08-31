Royal Mail: Postal workers in Fife walk out for second day of strike action over pay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Communication Workers Union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – are continuing national strike action.

It follows on from last week’s strike, and will be followed by further strike action on Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.

Around 115,000 postal workers across the country are taking part in the industrial action.

Postal workers in Fife will join colleagues across the country - including those pictured here in Falkirk - in the second day of national strike action. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for its members

Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary, said: “On the 31st we are entering our second day of the fight.

"There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

"We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

"When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.”

Terry Pullinger, CWU Deputy General Secretary, added: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

"They are fighting for a no strings, real-terms pay rise – something they are fully entitled to.

"Those managing Royal Mail Group are treating our members with contempt by imposing such a minimal amount.

"Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.”