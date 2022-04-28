The full list of 51 buildings which could be disposed of by the church have been revealed as part of a region-wide review.

Every Church of Scotland congregation in Fife is now involved in the discussions on the radical proposals which follow the pandemic, a challenging financial picture, and a projected shortage of ministers.

Decisions taken at last year’s General Assembly mean the church cannot maintain the current number of ministers and buildings.

St Fillan’s Church, which dates back to 1123, is due to celebrate its 900th anniversary in 2023 and the news of its potential disposal has shocked the community. credit- WALTER NEILSON

Fife Presbytery has sent a draft mission plan to congregations to consider closing buildings which are not needed to support the Church’s mission at some stage within the next five years.

It is understood they will either be sold off, leased out or otherwise disposed of.

Congregations have until May 6 to have their say on the proposals – and some communities have already mobilised in a bid to save their places of worship.

A public meeting took place in St Fillan's Church last week to let locals know about the plans. credit- WALTER NEILSON

Local buildings earmarked for closure include St Fillan’s Church in Aberdour – the hall will be retained - Burntisland church, Kinghorn Kirk By The Sea, Auchtertool Church, Viewforth Church and Viewforth Hall in Kirkcaldy.

A public meeting took place last week, attended by 150 locals.

Willie Crowe, church member and property convener said: “Around 16 per cent of the population of Aberdour are members of St Fillan’s which is way higher than any other town or village certainly in Fife.

"We think it is totally unfair they are closing a church that has a strong membership and is in a strong financial position.

"Other places like Dunfermline have had massive expansion and have fewer members. We still have to have an expansion. There are Cala Houses being built, so we have a good chance of our 2000 population in Aberdour increasing by 10 per cent and we could see a lot of new members joining.

"We don’t understand the logic behind it. The village is pretty angry about it.”

He continued: “We are going to write to Fife Presbytery, rejecting their findings, this week.

"A number of people have already written individually.

“Out of 133 properties in Fife, 50 are closing. A lot of them maybe have dwindling congregations and a poor financial situation - ours is not in that category. We are just not happy about the plans and we are going to fight them.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “Fife Presbytery, like all Church of Scotland presbyteries, has launched a consultation on a draft mission plan which will determine how limited resources should be allocated to congregations over a five-year period.

“This is a work in progress and subject to amendment but change is necessary in order to deliver sustainable and realistic new expressions of ministry and church and ensure all buildings are suitable for 21st century mission needs.