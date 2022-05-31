Scotland's Census: Last call to Fifers to return forms as deadline hits

The deadline for returns is today (May 31).

National Records of Scotland will then close down its public awareness campaign and disband its census collection field teams.

Almost 85% of Fifers have already returned their forms.

Last day for returns of census forms

Paul Lowe, chief executive of NRS, said: “It was great last week to cross the 85% response rate nationally - a major milestone in the census - and to see 25 local authorities exceeding their local target of 85%.

“My message to those who have yet to complete is - don’t miss out.

“Don’t regret not taking part.

“Big decisions about our local communities and our nation as a whole are based on census data. Everyone’s circumstances need to be captured to ensure the best decisions are taken, so please complete now.”

From Wednesday NRS will move into the next phase of the process, known as the census coverage survey.

This is a critical part of modern censuses and was used in 2001 and 2011 in Scotland.

It supports the census and ensures a comprehensive and accurate picture of the response rates across the country has been recorded.

The census can be filled in online at census.gov.scot or on paper.