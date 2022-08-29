Sean Batty: STV weatherman films in Fife for new series of Sean’s Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular presenter hosts Sean’s Scotland which brings him to the Kingdom’s north-east.

He heads to Pittenweem to take a dip in the sea with the ‘Menopausal Mermaids’ - a group set up to share swim times and find swim buddies locally.

The six-part series begins on Sunday, September 4, but STV Player viewers will get an exclusive first look with the entire series available to stream for free on the platform from today (August 29).

As well as visiting Pittenweem, Sean travels to Tiree, across Perthshire, the Borders, Islay, and will conclude on the Black Isle.

During his adventures, Sean also tries his hand at surfing, heads for the hills on a highland safari, and discovers how Islay residents are creating a sustainable future for the so-called ‘Queen of the Hebrides’.

The first series of Sean’s Scotland aired in 2019 and was one of the year’s most-watched travel documentaries across all channels – second only to Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail on STV.

Sean said: “I had the time of my life filming the first series, and I could never have imagined that series two would top it – but there’s absolutely no doubt I fell in love with all the beautiful locations we visited.

“The success of series one put me on cloud nine, and even though we've had to wait a few years for the second, I hope it'll brighten up living rooms across the country.”