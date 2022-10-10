The station has picked up the nominations across the Entertainment Show of the Year, Specialist Music Show of the Year, Sports Show of the Year, Sage Person (Over 60), Innovation Award, and Covid and Community Rebuild categories.

It will be looking to add to the bronze awards it picked up in 2020 and 2021.

There have also been nominations for presenters Craig Mitchell and Graeme Kilgour for a second year in a row.

Graeme Kilgour with Saturday Sports Show team and Craig Mitchell at the 2021 Community Radio Awards

A K107FM spokesperson said the nominations highlight the fantastic work done by the volunteers at the station.

They said: “To receive any nomination is a huge achievement, but seven in the seventh year of these awards is something special.

“The breadth of categories shows the progression of the station, and it’s great to see nominations for long standing volunteers, new members and successive nominations for the team.”

Martin Steers, who chairs the awards said: “It’s been another great year for community radio across the UK.

"As ever it’s been a big challenge for our judges from across the industry as the quality of entries are better than ever, a real testament to all that community radio stations do in their areas.”

The awards are an opportunity to recognise the work undertaken by stations across the UK to entertain, inform, and engage listeners.

The awards ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 19, in Bedford.

