Simon Adamson served with the force for 18 years, most recently with the Risk and Concern Hub in Glenrothes.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the 52-year-old passed away suddenly on April 11: “It is with deep sadness that the Division share the news about the passing of police staff member, Simon Adamson.

“Simon worked for Trading standards, before joining Fife Constabulary in 2004.

Simon Adamson. Pic: Police Scotland.

"He worked in intelligence, adult support and protection and laterally in the risk and concern hub at Glenrothes.

“Simon was a hugely popular member of staff. He had the most amazing, wicked sense of humour and a cheeky grin was never far from his face and he was renowned for his one-liners.

"His presence around the Glenrothes building will be very sadly missed.”