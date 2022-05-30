Sir Kenny Dalglish to receive Honorary Degree from University of St Andrews

The Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool star will join more than 5000 students from across the world at the university for the first in-person summer ceremonies since 2019.

Other high profile names set to be honoured include author Sebastian Faulks, East Neuk’s very own Kenny Anderson, founder of Mercury Music Prize winners, King Creosote, and Dr Fiona Hill, former National Security Council Senior Director and Assistant to the President of the United States.

Kenny Dalglish

In total, graduates from over 80 countries, including Scotland, Ukraine, India, Germany and the USA, to name just a few, will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall between June 13 and 29,.