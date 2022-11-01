Special award for Fifer who has inspired generations of young pipers
A Fifer man has been honoured for inspiring generations of young pipers.
Tom Brown, from Lochore, was the recipient of the Balvenie Medal at the 2022 Glenfiddich Piping Championships.
He has been an inspirational piping tutor for generations of young people at Lochgelly High School.
The Balvenie Medal was introduced to the championships in 1985 and is awarded for services to piping.
The competition is played out in front of a live audience in Blair Castle’s Victorian ballroom and hundreds from around the world who watched the spectacle online.
The Glenfiddich Piping Championship was established in 1974 to inspire the world’s finest exponents of Ceòl Mòr or Piobaireachd - the great music - and Ceòl Beag or light music, the little music).
Run by The National Piping Centre, the world centre for excellence in bagpipe music, and funded through the William Grant Foundation, the event is held annually at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl, Perthshire.