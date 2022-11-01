Tom Brown, from Lochore, was the recipient of the Balvenie Medal at the 2022 Glenfiddich Piping Championships.

He has been an inspirational piping tutor for generations of young people at Lochgelly High School.

The Balvenie Medal was introduced to the championships in 1985 and is awarded for services to piping.

Balvenie Medal winner Tom Brown (left) with Greig Canning. Photo: Derek Maxwell

The competition is played out in front of a live audience in Blair Castle’s Victorian ballroom and hundreds from around the world who watched the spectacle online.

The Glenfiddich Piping Championship was established in 1974 to inspire the world’s finest exponents of Ceòl Mòr or Piobaireachd - the great music - and Ceòl Beag or light music, the little music).