St Andrews Lammas Market: Time for all the fun of the fair!

The traditional fun fair opens in the town today (Friday, August 12) and runs until Tuesday (August 16).

Taking over the whole of Market Street and spilling over to South Street, the market is filled with fairground rides and stalls for browsing.

And it looks like the weather is going to be favourable throughout the market’s run, which is likely to encourage bumper crowds.

As well as thrillseekers being thrown about by the big fairground attractions – no doubt accompanied by a fair amount of screaming – there are plenty of rides for younger children to enjoy.

And for those looking to take things at a more leisurely pace, there's the opportunity to browse the wide range of market stalls.

There’s also a huge range of food and drink on offer for everyone to enjoy.

The Lammas Market in St Andrews is Scotland’s oldest street fair, dating back to the Middle Ages.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the market returned last year, although some restrictions still remained.

This year, it should be back to more like normality, although those attending are still encouraged to continue to follow hygiene measures.