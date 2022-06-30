St Andrews: Surprise for aquarium as baby seal pup born

They are among the centre’s longest-standing attractions, and increased their number by one overnight recently.

Keepers returned in the morning to discover that Nelly, the matriarch, had given birth to a pup, and the group of four - Luna, Dug, and Silver - has now become a thriving family of five!

The centre said mum and baby are healthy and happy – and the pup is already making itself at home.

The new born seal pup with mum, Nelly

John Mace, managing director at St Andrews Aquarium, said “Our seals are a really important part of the aquarium family, and visitors always enjoy meeting and learning about them.

“Our keepers had been keeping a close eye on Nelly who we suspected might be pregnant, and to find a new pup waiting for us was just wonderful.

“While mother and baby settle into their new lives together we’ll get on with the exciting job of naming the aquarium’s newest arrival.