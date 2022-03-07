St Andrews University fund helps Scouts with jamboree costs

The latest round of grants included £1500 to assist 12 Explorer Scouts selected to take part in the 38th International Patrol Jamboree being held in Blair Atholl this summer.

The funding award will go towards meeting some of the costs associated with taking part in the fortnight-long event, including training, equipment and transport.

Whilst at the camp, the Explorer Scouts will take part in an exciting and challenging programme of activities and have the chance to form lasting friendships with other Scouts from across the globe.

Some of the Explorer Scouts who will be attending the International Patrol Jamboree in Blair Athol this summer.

The university’s fund was launched in April 2020 in response to community need during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has gone on to provide almost £120,000 in financial assistance to a wide range of local causes throughout Fife.

As well as the Scouts, the latest recipients included the Howe of Fife-based Heids & Herts Scotland charity, which receive £3000 for ‘The Village Creative’ project , developing a programme of community arts workshops for people of all ages.

Community Interest Company FEAT, based at Silverburn Park in Leven, has also been supported by the community fund. FEAT Trading received £1450 for its Silverburn ‘Wheels to Work’ project which aims to remove barriers to work, volunteering and education by providing people with a free and safe way to travel.

University Community Engagement and Social Responsibility Officer, Lesley Caldwell, said: “I am delighted that we have been now able to launch the second round of the University of St Andrews Community Fund for 2022.

“Since the fund launched in April 2020, community organisations across Fife have shared in almost £120,000 of funding and helped make a real difference to so many good causes.

“The community in which we live and work is a key part of University life, and it’s only right that as an institution we play a role in supporting our community.

“The Panel and I look forward to receiving applications for the next round and I look forward to continuing the relationships we have built with those we have already funded.”

The types of projects which are eligible for funding of between £250 and £3000 include those which benefit communities in the local area and increase engagement between the University and the community.

Projects which promote knowledge exchange and widening participation, promote environmental sustainability and promote diversity and inclusion are also considered for funding, as are projects celebrating St Andrews and the local area’s heritage, whether physical or cultural.

All applications are considered on a case-by-case basis. The fund will prioritise small, grassroots charities and community organisations over larger organisations. Local branches of national charities are eligible to apply if they are financially independent and locally managed, as are national charities if they have a distinctive offering to the local community.

To find out more and to access application documents, email [email protected]

