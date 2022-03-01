Ukraine: Hundreds of students and staff attend vigil as University of St Andrews quad lit blue and yellow
More than 600 staff and students at the University of St Andrews have staged a vigil for Ukraine.
They gathered in St Salvator’s Quad on Monday evening to show their solidarity for the country and its people as they face up to an invasion by Russia.
The quad was lit up yellow and blue to reflect the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Speakers at the event included the University Chaplain Revd Dr Donald MacEwan as well as students from the Ukraine who are studying at St Andrews.
Music and hymns were provided by St Salvator’s Choir, and those attending were given the opportunity to light a candle.
Read More
The vigil was designed to show that members of the university community stand together against aggression and violence, and in favour of peace, respect and our common humanity.
This event was organised by Refugee Action St Andrews, other student societies, and the Chaplaincy of the university.