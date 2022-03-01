Ukraine: Hundreds of students and staff attend vigil as University of St Andrews quad lit blue and yellow

They gathered in St Salvator’s Quad on Monday evening to show their solidarity for the country and its people as they face up to an invasion by Russia.

The quad was lit up yellow and blue to reflect the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Speakers at the event included the University Chaplain Revd Dr Donald MacEwan as well as students from the Ukraine who are studying at St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff attend the St Andrews vigil

Music and hymns were provided by St Salvator’s Choir, and those attending were given the opportunity to light a candle.

The vigil was designed to show that members of the university community stand together against aggression and violence, and in favour of peace, respect and our common humanity.

This event was organised by Refugee Action St Andrews, other student societies, and the Chaplaincy of the university.

Expressions of solidarity were made to Ukraine and its people

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.