Stained glass window at Kirkcaldy church is poignant memorial to minister’s wife

It was installed in memory of Liz Donald, the late wife of minister, the Rev Andrew Donald, and the design incorporates key parts of her life.

The window was unveiled on September 18 - the nearest Sunday to what would have been her birthday.

Liz, who died of breast cancer during the first lockdown, was a well known and much loved figure within the church.

The new stain glass window in memory of Liz Donald

The window was commissioned by her husband as a memorial to her, and a place of reflection for all who visit the church..

Rev Donald said: “On the day of her funeral, there were only four people able to be present because of COVID restrictions.

“We always planned to have a service for Liz, and find some way of honouring her with a lasting memorial.

“In the Book of Genesis, God's first words were '"Let there be light" so it’s not difficult to understand why a stained-glass memorial seemed the most appropriate way to honour my late wife.

“And so many people knew Liz - she was a longstanding member at Pathhead.”

Carole Robinson, from Kinghorn Glass and Fine Art Studio, was commissioned to create the stained glass window.

Mr Donald explained: “She had previously done a memorial at a dedication to Miss Irene Goodfellow, and we remembered her from that.

“I am truly indebted to Carole who took our family’s thoughts and fashioned them into a work of beauty. Her finished designed exceeded all expectations. “

The colours in the window are all significant.

The green honours the fact that Liz was born in Northern Ireland, the blue marks her journey to Scotland, and the cross is at the very centre of the memorial, just as it was at the very centre of her life. The purple show that Jesus was her royal King.