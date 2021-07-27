Staycation raffle boost as sponsor doubles Maggie’s Fife fundraising total

Maggie’s Fife needed to generate £4000 to trigger the pledge to double up the proceeds by its sponsor.

The initiative - the first to be launched by our cancer care centre - ran for four weeks, closing on Sunday July 11, with a total of £4360 from ticket sales.

And no sooner had winners been notified of their five-star prizes, than the centre confirmed that sponsors, Smith Anderson - long-standing supporters of the facility - would double the total to £8360.

Olivia Slater, sales director, Smith Anderson (left) Michael Longstaffe, chief executive, with their match funding support for Maggie's Fife staycation raffle

Every penny raised will go towards supporting those with cancer, and their families in Fife.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife was thrilled at the outcome.

He said: “We’re really delighted that so many people supported the centre through our first ever ‘Staycation’ raffle, as it really does make a difference to our ability to support people in the community with cancer.

“The promise of match funding from Smith Anderson gave the whole campaign a huge boost and added an extra incentive to take part.

“We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support.”

He also thanked all the companies who donated an array of prizes, including The Fairmont St Andrews, Fingal, Cameron House, DoubleTree by Hilton – Queensferry Crossing and The Adamson St Andrews.

“The campaign couldn’t happen without their generosity, and it was really exciting being able to notify the six lucky winners after the draw,” he said.

Since our Maggie’s opened in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said: “We were delighted to be able to continue our support through this summer’s ‘Staycation’ Raffle.

“It is wonderful that the campaign was so successful, as we know how valuable the support available at Maggie’s is to the community, both in Kirkcaldy and across Fife.

“We are proud to be able to provide the full £4000 of match funding that was set aside, and we look forward to working with the team at Maggie’s on future fundraising initiatives.”

