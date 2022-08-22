Student-run Kirkcaldy restaurant shortlisted for top Scottish award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy at the St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy made the judges’ shortlist at this year’s Learning Places Scotland Awards.

The Academy, the college’s purpose-built training restaurant, has been named a finalist in two categories.

It provides excellent facilities for hospitality and culinary arts students, giving them training to industry standards and access to a real-life working environment.

The restaurant was recently refurbished with the help of three design HND 3D design students, Nina Weryk, Ryan Awdry and Thomas Nelson, involved in designing the space which is now a modern and inviting cafe during the day, and a lively, upmarket restaurant at night.

The college’s new learning innovation hubs also been shortlisted in two categories at the awards, which celebrate excellence and achievement in education across Scotland.

The new facilities, at the Dunfermline and Glenrothes campuses, offer additional flexible learning and teaching spaces for students and staff.

Specially designed to offer an environment for hybrid, flexible, and collaborative study, the spaces feature video walls, mics, cameras, circular segmented tables, node chairs with storage bases, bookable pods, collaborative tables with individual screens and individual booth chairs and sofas.

Karen Colville, built environment and design lecturer, said: .“I couldn’t have been prouder of the students’ design and their work on the project to redesign the training restaurant.